NewRiver REIT has invested a six-figure sum in the Abbey Centre to enhance customer experience by creating two new units and carrying out upgrades to the site’s main entrance facade.

As part of wider investment and refurbishment works, the owner of the retail facility, NewRiver, has upgraded the main entrance façade and constructed a new unit for Danske Bank, who now occupy 4,500 sq ft unit at the front of the centre.

Danske Bank has also made a significant investment inside its branch, which opened on Monday, November 27, and shoppers will be able to enjoy new state of the art facilities designed to enhance customer experience.

NewRiver has also created a new 1,750 sq ft external unit for Greggs, which opened on Friday, December 1. Since their arrival in Northern Ireland in 2015, Greggs has opened 17 stores across the province.

The new Greggs and Danske Bank branches opened at the Abbey Centre following recent works. (Pic: Contributed).

Johnny Martin, Lambert Smith Hampton, said: "Abbey Centre continues to thrive and NewRiver's latest investment highlights their commitment to continually striving to improve and enhance the retail environment.

"The redevelopment of the main centre entrance will be transformative, and we are delighted to have secured both Danske Bank and Greggs as key tenants in the impressive occupier line up at Abbey Centre.

“Sophie Shannon, Director at NewRiver Retail, added: “The Abbey Centre is an important and thriving local retail destination and the two new stores, entrance refurbishment and our significant investment represent our continued commitment to help enhance the centre and its provisions for the local Newtownabbey community.”