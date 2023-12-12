Mallusk-headquartered Brett Martin recently received recognition for its efforts in sustainability at the annual Business Eye Awards.

The event saw the firm come out on top in the Green/ Sustainable Company of the Year category which recognises an organisation which has made significant and demonstrable progress towards becoming more sustainable and contributing to the wider environmental goal.

The awards night was held at the ICC Belfast on November 30, where Brett Martin were joined by winning businesses across a range of industries.

In the last 12 months, Brett Martin has taken a leading position in the industry with the launch of its first bio-based range. Launched at the K Exhibition, BioPlus is a sustainable Polycarbonate glazing product, which replaces over 80 per cent of the fossil-based oil material with bio-circular materials, mostly sourced from the food industry – specifically used cooking oils.

Robin Black, Head of Strategic Development at Brett Martin picking up the award for Green/ Sustainable Company of the Year category sponsored by Strategic Power Group presented by Ruth Kimbley, Strategic Power Group Communications Director. (Pic: Press Eye).

The raw material production process significantly reduces carbon emissions, leading to an 84 per cent decrease in overall carbon emissions. The product is extruded with 100 per cent renewable energy in a mass balanced process, certified by ISCC Plus, a certification gained by Brett Martin last year.

Paul Martin, from Brett Martin said: “It’s our duty as world-leading plastics manufacturer to strive towards a sustainable future and the introduction of our BioPlus range has been pivotal towards this. It’s fantastic to have the hard work and dedication of our teams in our sustainability journey recognised through this win.