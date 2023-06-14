Davide Franzetti appointed General Manager of Coca-Cola HBC Ireland and Northern Ireland

Coca-Cola HBC, which has its production facility at Knockmore Hill in Lisburn, has appointed Davide Franzetti as the new General Manager of its island of Ireland operations.

Mr Franzetti has worked for Coca-Cola HBC Italy since 2018 holding various roles including Modern Trade Director and most recently Sales Director.

He replaces Miles Karemacher who is to take up the role of General Manager at Coca-Cola HBC Italy.

Mr Franzetti will lead the beverage business, which is the bottling partner to The Coca-Cola Company for the island of Ireland and distributes a 24/7 beverage portfolio including locally owned ranges, Deep RiverRock and Fruice. Coca-Cola HBC also distributes premium spirit brands for The Campari Group and Edrington, and coffee brands Costa and Caffé Vergnano.

Davide Franzetti, the newly appointed General Manager of Coca-Cola HBC Ireland and Northern Ireland. Picture by Matt Mackey/PressEye

His tenure as General Manager begins at an exciting time for the organisation following the announcement of a new canning line at Coca-Cola HBC Ireland and Northern Ireland’s production facility in Lisburn, in a £17m/€20m investment announced earlier this year.

Mr Franzetti said: “Coca-Cola HBC Ireland and Northern Ireland has a long and rich history going back over 80 years and has a well-established reputation for strong portfolio development, a deep commitment to sustainability and sustained investment in its people and the communities it serves.