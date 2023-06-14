An innovative partnership enabling people who have served sentences in the criminal justice system to make a fresh start has been renewed for a fourth year.

Alpha Housing, which looks after Henry Court in Moira, has re-appointed social enterprise Outwork to provide grounds maintenance on Alpha’s 30 sites across Northern Ireland until at least mid-2024.

Outwork’s workforce is also creating more attractive gardens for Alpha’s 1,000 elderly tenants to enjoy through a range of landscaping projects.

The renewed partnership will enable Outwork to help more people to turn their lives around through transitional employment opportunities.

Established in 2018, Outwork is a grounds maintenance service set up by local charity The Turnaround Project to break new ground for people facing barriers to employment. Using social enterprises, The Turnaround Project provides people with transitional training and employment, strengths-based support, and shared supportive communities.

Alpha Chief Executive Cameron Watt said: “We are delighted to be renewing our partnership with the Outwork team, one of Northern Ireland’s most dynamic social enterprises, into 2024.

"Improving our communal gardens whilst helping give second chances to people in prison and probation is a real win-win – everyone benefits.

Alpha Housing has re-appointed social enterprise Outwork to provide grounds maintenance on Alpha’s 30 sites across Northern Ireland until at least mid-2024. Pictured from left to right: Cameron Watt, Chief Executive, Alpha Housing; Valerie Stewart, Supervisor; Outwork; and Richard Good, Director, The Turnaround Project.

“There is increasing scope for public service providers to use their buying power to better support social and environmental change, including rehabilitating people leaving the justice system.