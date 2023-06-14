Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Aslan’s singer Christy Dignam dies aged 63 after long illness
Vodafone and Three to merge creating UK’s largest phone network
Aslef announces more walkouts by train drivers for next 6 months
Nottingham attacks: third victim named by police
Nottingham deaths: Tributes to students named among victims
Tesco extends Clubcard deadline after IT issues - new date

Henry Court in Moira to benefit as Alpha Housing renews partnership with social enterprise Outwork to provide grounds maintenance services

An innovative partnership enabling people who have served sentences in the criminal justice system to make a fresh start has been renewed for a fourth year.
By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 14th Jun 2023, 10:53 BST
Updated 14th Jun 2023, 10:53 BST

Alpha Housing, which looks after Henry Court in Moira, has re-appointed social enterprise Outwork to provide grounds maintenance on Alpha’s 30 sites across Northern Ireland until at least mid-2024.

Outwork’s workforce is also creating more attractive gardens for Alpha’s 1,000 elderly tenants to enjoy through a range of landscaping projects.

The renewed partnership will enable Outwork to help more people to turn their lives around through transitional employment opportunities.

Most Popular

Established in 2018, Outwork is a grounds maintenance service set up by local charity The Turnaround Project to break new ground for people facing barriers to employment. Using social enterprises, The Turnaround Project provides people with transitional training and employment, strengths-based support, and shared supportive communities.

Alpha Chief Executive Cameron Watt said: “We are delighted to be renewing our partnership with the Outwork team, one of Northern Ireland’s most dynamic social enterprises, into 2024.

"Improving our communal gardens whilst helping give second chances to people in prison and probation is a real win-win – everyone benefits.

Read More
Don’t miss out on a visit to the popular Royal Hillsborough Farmers Market this ...
Alpha Housing has re-appointed social enterprise Outwork to provide grounds maintenance on Alpha’s 30 sites across Northern Ireland until at least mid-2024. Pictured from left to right: Cameron Watt, Chief Executive, Alpha Housing; Valerie Stewart, Supervisor; Outwork; and Richard Good, Director, The Turnaround Project.Alpha Housing has re-appointed social enterprise Outwork to provide grounds maintenance on Alpha’s 30 sites across Northern Ireland until at least mid-2024. Pictured from left to right: Cameron Watt, Chief Executive, Alpha Housing; Valerie Stewart, Supervisor; Outwork; and Richard Good, Director, The Turnaround Project.
Alpha Housing has re-appointed social enterprise Outwork to provide grounds maintenance on Alpha’s 30 sites across Northern Ireland until at least mid-2024. Pictured from left to right: Cameron Watt, Chief Executive, Alpha Housing; Valerie Stewart, Supervisor; Outwork; and Richard Good, Director, The Turnaround Project.

“There is increasing scope for public service providers to use their buying power to better support social and environmental change, including rehabilitating people leaving the justice system.

"I’m encouraged by the growing focus on social value in public procurement in Northern Ireland and believe public sector clients should use resulting opportunities to enable a big expansion in much-needed transitional employment opportunities.”