Don’t miss out on a visit to the popular Royal Hillsborough Farmers Market this month

Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council will host the last Royal Hillsborough Farmers Market of the summer on Saturday June 24.

The artisan market will set up in the picturesque setting of The Dark Walk from 10am-3pm.

Taking on the same format to previous markets, visitors will be glad to know that all the usual characteristic features including entertainment on the green of Hillsborough Fort have been retained for the summer market.

The June market will showcase a diverse range of producers, traders, musicians, and children’s activities hailing from the council area and across Northern Ireland.

Pictured at the launch of the June market are, (l-r) Niall McSharry, The Gardener’s Kitchen; Victoria Allen, Potters Hill Plants and Mark McCorry, Barkelicious Bakes.

The timing of the event marks the countdown to summer for families across the country, so why not bring yours along to enjoy the tasty treats, crafts, entertainment and hopefully some sunshine on the final weekend before school’s out for the summer.

Producers and street-food specialists planned to attend the upcoming Royal Hillsborough Farmers Market include village businesses Tori’s Coffee, Bakes and Cakes, Round House Bakery and Kin & Folk who will be among the 50 stalls that will also include Little Popcorn Shop, Tom & Ollie, Tribal Burger, new artisan street food vendor, The Gardener’s Kitchen and many more.

Art, craft and skincare makers will include Susanna Banks Art, Thomas Powell Pottery, Wild about soaps and Plumpy Balms, Horticulturists Potters Hill Plants and Gracehill Flower Farm will also be in attendance.

Entry to the market is free.

