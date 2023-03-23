Develop your skills for a new career at the Lisburn and Castlereagh Leisure Academy

A new employment and skills academy offering people across the council area the opportunity to start a career in the leisure sector has been launched.

Organised by the Lisburn & Castlereagh Labour Market Partnership (LMP), the free programme aims to help local residents access employment opportunities and training to gain a new career as a lifeguard.

Applicants to the employment academies must live in the Lisburn and Castlereagh borough and be unemployed or working less than 16 hours a week. Preference will be given to those aged 26 and under.

Alderman Allan Ewart MBE, Chairman of the council’s Development Committee, said: “As part of our Strategic Action Plan, we are committed to helping residents across Lisburn and Castlereagh reach their full potential and empower those furthest removed from the labour market to enter employment.

“This new academy will deliver fully-funded training, enabling participants to gain a National Pool Lifeguard Qualification (NPLQ), which is essential to work as a lifeguard. It also includes employment support and a guaranteed job interview with Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council."

Councillor Aaron McIntyre, Leisure & Community Development Chairman, added: “With limited places available, we are expecting interest to be very high. I would encourage anyone who is interested to check the eligibility criteria and apply early.”

To kick start your career in the leisure industry through the Lisburn & Castlereagh Leisure Academy today, apply online today. The closing date for applications is Monday April 3 at 5pm.

The LMP is led by Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council and funding is provided by the Department for Communities. In total, the LMP has run three academies since launching in early 2023. The employment academies focus on plugging the skills gap across a range of industries - construction, health & social care and transport. The new leisure academy is the final academy to be delivered.

To date, the recent employment programmes have been very successful in the council area, with a total of 47 participants currently undertaking the training process and are near completion across all three academies. A further 10 places are on offer through the Leisure Academy.

To apply for a place, email [email protected] with your full name, contact number and postcode.

