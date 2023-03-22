Hillsborough Castle's first ever exhibition looks at Life Through a Royal Lens

The Royal Family is one of the most photographed families in the world, and thanks to an exclusive new and intimate exhibition at Hillsborough Castle and Gardens, visitors can view personal memories captured by members of the family themselves, alongside official portraits and cultural moments over the years.

From June 1, Life Through a Royal Lens will see some of the most iconic royal photographs ever taken go on display, and they will be joined by a selection of images that will be curated from the public’s own personal collections as part of a new public call out.

As part of Hillsborough Castle’s first ever exhibition, the team are calling on the public to submit their own photography of official Royal visits to Northern Ireland.

The pictures will join other carefully selected photos of the Royal Family throughout the centuries, beginning with original examples of some of the earliest photographic images of British royalty, as well as exploring the impact of photographers from Cecil Beaton to Annie Leibovitz in redefining modern royal portraiture.

Amateur snappers can now share their own visual memories of royal engagements in Northern Ireland by submitting images for consideration via the Historic Royal Palaces website at www.hrp.org.uk.

Up to 20 photos will then be selected by the exhibition teams to go on show alongside work by renowned photographers. All budding photographers who consider their skills exhibition worthy will have until April 21 to submit their image and will be contacted directly if selected.

Laura McCorry, Head of Hillsborough Castle and Gardens commented: “We are thrilled to announce Hillsborough Castle and Garden’s first ever exhibition, Life Through A Royal Lens, this June, exploring the world of royal photography just in time for the start of the Belfast Photo Festival.

Princess Elizabeth arrives in Belfast for tour, 1949 © Belfast Telegraph Archives

"It will feature a host of well-known photographers, as well as some special images of members of the Royal Family enjoying time at Hillsborough Castle. We are also excited to welcome contributions from those in Northern Ireland who have had the opportunity to snap their own piece of memorabilia during many royal engagements over the years.”

Life Through a Royal Lens opens from June 1 at Hillsborough Castle and Gardens. Tickets are available to book, and include access to the house itself.

