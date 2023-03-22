Majestic Day planned for Lisburn & Castlereagh as the Mayor’s Carnival parade makes a welcome return

This year’s Mayor’s Carnival Parade on Saturday April 22 will have a majestic theme and will include a parade through the city centre and family fun in Wallace Park.

There will be pre-parade entertainment in the city centre, followed by the spectacular parade and entertainment in Wallace Park, Lisburn from 12 noon until 5pm.

The Mayor of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council, Councillor Scott Carson, said: “I am thrilled to have the opportunity to celebrate with our community at this year’s Mayor’s Carnival Parade and Family Fun Day.

"It is an honour to have this special day for me included in the council’s King’s Coronation programme.

"Local schoolchildren and community groups will bring a majestic themed parade of dance, style and music to our city centre. It is set to be an entertaining and eye catching day for all!

“This top cultural community event will also help raise funds for my Mayoral Charities, the Atlas Centre and Helping Hand, Charity to the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children, both of which offer support to local families and individuals.”

Councillor Aaron McIntyre, Leisure & Community Development Chair added: “The Mayor’s Carnival Parade and Family Fun Day is shaping up to be a fun day for all ages. It is a great opportunity to bring everyone together and show our civic pride for Lisburn & Castlereagh. This year there will be a stage in Wallace Park which has a busy programme of live musical entertainment by The Swingtime Starlets, Spadetown, Eddie Booth and local talent Lana Del Rich. What a fantastic musical backdrop to the afternoon.

“I look forward to welcoming people on Saturday April 22 and would encourage everyone to share their carnival and ‘selfie’ experience with us by using the #BePartOfHere online.”

From 12noon until 2pm there will be music and walk-about entertainers in Lisburn City Centre.

The Mayor’s Carnival Parade sets off from the Island Arts Centre at 1pm and sweeps its way through Lisburn City Centre via Queen’s Road, Linenhall Street, Market Street, Market Place, Railway Street, Magheralave Road, Wallace Park, Belfast Road and Seymour Street before returning to ISLAND Civic Centre via Queen’s Road. So there will be plenty of opportunity for onlookers to capture the carnival magic as it passes through the streets. Just be sure to select your viewing point early and allow extra time for some traffic disruption.

The beautiful backdrop of Wallace Park will host the ever popular Mayors Family Fun Day from 12 noon to 5pm.

The park will throng with a rich assortment of live entertainment along with the opportunity to refuel with a range of foods on offer.

Live musical entertainment by groups and individuals will provide the soundtrack to the afternoon.

A busy programme for families to enjoy will include Loc Down superheroes and princesses, Phil’s Farm, bouncy castles, kiddies’ rides, face painters and hands-on arts and craft workshops while adrenaline junkies can feel a rush of excitement with fun fair rides, and assault course activities.

Car enthusiasts can get close to a cavalcade of retro cars, fire engines and tractors on display - everything you need to have a most wonderful day.

Please note Assistance dogs only at the family fun day.