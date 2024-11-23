Down Royal Racecourse appoints new Commercial Director

By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 23rd Nov 2024, 06:00 GMT
Down Royal Racecourse has announced the appointment of Chloe Ferris as its new Commercial Director.

With an impressive career spanning over 15 years, Chloe brings a wealth of experience to the team.

She has held key roles in developing and executing strategic growth plans across various industries, excelling in brand development and cultivating strong customer and stakeholder relationships.

“I am truly excited to embark on my new role as Commercial Director at Down Royal Racecourse,” she said.

Chloe Ferris has been appointed as the new Commercial Director at Down Royal Racecourse. Pic credit: Down RoyalChloe Ferris has been appointed as the new Commercial Director at Down Royal Racecourse. Pic credit: Down Royal
“This is an iconic venue with proud heritage, and I look forward to not only growing the business and brand but also enhancing the overall Down Royal experience for all visitors and racing enthusiasts."

Emma Meehan, Chief Executive Officer at Down Royal, commented: "We are thrilled to welcome Chloe to the team. Her extensive experience and passion for delivering results, makes her the perfect fit for this role.

"We are confident that Chloe will play a pivotal role in elevating the commercial success of Down Royal."

