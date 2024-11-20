Lisburn Chamber marks 10th anniversary of Christmas appeal supporting local families

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Lisburn Chamber of Commerce has launched their annual Christmas Appeal, supporting once again, Barnardo’s NI and the Lisburn Food Bank.

This year marks 10 years of the Lisburn Chamber’s toy appeal and it continues to play a crucial role in the work Barnardo’s undertake through their Lisburn family support services. All donated toys and gifts are given to families living in the Greater Lisburn area.

Roberta Marshall from Barnardo’s, commented: “Each year we are overwhelmed by the generosity of the Chamber appeal and our families are so appreciative of the toys and gifts they receive.

"This year has been particularly difficult for many children and families, due to the rising cost of living and so the support from the public and Lisburn Chamber of Commerce, will go a long way for many local families this Christmas.”

Pictured at the launch of the Lisburn Chamber Christmas Appeal are (L-R) Denise Watson, Chamber Ambassador, Ruth Young, Chamber President, Roberta Marshall, Barnardo’s NI and Lynsey Agnew, Lisburn Food Bank. Pic credit: Lisburn Chamber of Commerce

In conjunction with the toy collection, is the online appeal for the Lisburn Food Bank.

The organisation has seen a dramatic rise in calls for help in 2024. A donation page has been created on JustGiving.com and this year all money donated will be spent on fuel and food vouchers to help needy individuals and families in the Greater Lisburn area.

Lynsey Agnew from Lisburn Food Bank commented: “Last year's Chamber appeal raised over £2,500, every penny of which directly assisted local families. With rising energy costs driving up enquiry numbers, this initiative is more crucial than ever.”

To donate visit: https://www.justgiving.com/page/lisburn-chamber-of-commerce-christmas-appeal-2024

This year Lisburn Chamber has organised collection points for the public and Chamber members to donate toys up until Thursday December 12. Gift vouchers for teenagers are particularly appreciated and these can be purchased from many Lisburn retailers.

The donation points are: Bow Street Mall (Outside Rosie’s Emporium), Smyth Patterson (18 Market Square), GMcG Accountants (Crescent Business Park, Ballinderry Road), Staffline Recruitment (11 Lisburn Square), McClelland Salter (12 Bachelors Walk), Resurgam Healthy Living Centre (Laganview Enterprise Centre, 93 Drumbeg Drive).

As part of the appeal, the Chamber is inviting local businesses to attend a Festive Lunch ahead of the main Christmas shopping period on Monday November 25 at Lisburn Foodbank in the city centre.

Chamber President Ruth Young commented: “Despite the challenging business environment and rising costs, I'm confident our local businesses and wider community will once again demonstrate their remarkable generosity in supporting these vital causes.”