Festive treats, music, and a visit from Santa at the Ballance House Christmas fair

Santa is making his way to Ballance House to meet all of the good little children at the festive fair on Saturday November 30.

At just £5 per child, complete with gift, your family audience with Father Christmas takes places in the 19th century ‘good room’ of The Ballance House, Lisburn Road, Glenavy.

Around the historic farmyard and house a craft fair will be in full swing with Racquelle busy face painting and music from Kellswater Band.

Book on line at www.theballancehouse.com for a choice of meeting time in the front parlour with Father Christmas and his elves.

Enjoy a festive family day out at Ballance House. Pic credit: Ballance House

Adult admission is 4 with complimentary drink, plus the opportunity to enjoy a Kiwi Sausage Sizzle.

Visitors can browse books, craft material and items that might end up on The Antiques Roadshow.

The ‘Make Me an Offer’ stall has memorabilia on offer with no price marked. You simply make an offer and no reasonable offer is refused.

There are also local woodturners on hand to make timber into your family heirloom of the future.

And before you leave visit Europe’s only Kiwi Museum. This ‘Half a World Away’ exhibition shows links between New Zealand and Northern Ireland, not least that New Zealand premier John Ballance, from this local farm, ensured the Pacific nation was the first where women had the vote.

So for a fun family day out, enjoy a Christmas treat at The Ballance House on the last Saturday in November.

Santa awaits you on the Lisburn to Glenavy sleigh route.