Draperstown entrepreneur Henry Joseph-Grant joins Supreme CBD advisory team

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Henry is a globally recognised entrepreneur who was named in the Top 25 UK entrepreneurs by Smith and Williamson.

Previously, he was part of the team which built Just Eat from start-up to $2.44Bn IPO, then going on to scale and advise various successful technology companies worldwide and he’s now Founder of Send-Off a Belfast based Grief Management tech startup.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Supreme CBD Founder Anthony Fowler said: “We’re delighted to welcome Henry to our team, we’ve experienced phenomenal growth over the past few years and Henry brings a new dynamic, with a proven track record and wealth of experience in scaling and internationalizing hypergrowth companies.”

Draperstown entrepreneur Henry Joseph-Grant. Credit: Kate Jordan

Henry Joseph-Grant added: “I’m very impressed with what Anthony and his team have built in terms of community and growth.

"CBD consumer health is an $18Bn Industry and growing exponentially at a CAGR of 14.67%, not only do I feel Supreme CBD will build on its market leading position in the UK to become one of the biggest brands in the world, but most importantly continue to improve the health and lives of everyone who consume their products.”

Supreme CBD was founded in 2020 by Commonwealth Games Gold medalist and former Professional boxer Anthony Fowler rapidly scaling to become the UK’s leading CBD consumer health brand .

Advertisement

Advertisement