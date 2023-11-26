Northern Ireland oil prices: where to get the best deals as prices continue to drop
Householders will welcome the latest figures, particularly with the drop in winter temperatures and many wanting to top up their tanks ahead of Christmas.
The latest figures from the Consumer Council, which surveys suppliers every week across Northern Ireland to benchmark prices on the cost of oil, shows that the average price for 900 litres is £630.36 – compared with £681.27 four weeks ago.
The average price of 500 litres is currently £354.80, down more than £29 of the equivalent amount a month ago. Likewise, the average cost of 300 litres is now £224.53, compared with £244.42 on October 26.
While this week’s prices is good news for householders, the Consumer Council says is still worth shopping around for the best deal as many suppliers will deliver further afield at no extra cost.
The weekly figures also show a difference in the cost of oil between Northern Ireland’s local council areas.
The highest average price for 300 litres this week is £227.69 in Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon – £3.16 above the NI average – while the lowest average price of £221.18 was found in Derry City and Strabane.
When it comes to 500 litres, residents of Newry City, Mourne and Down are paying the highest average price of £358.25 – £3.45 above the NI average – while the lowest is again in Derry City and Strabane at £350.38.
The highest average cost of 900 litres, meanwhile, is currently £633.99 in Fermanagh and Omagh – £3.63 above the NI average – while the lowest is £627.57 in Belfast.