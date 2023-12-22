Dundonald Christmas Market leaves families and friends in the festive spirit

his year’s Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council Christmas Markets came to a close, as visitors descended on Dundonald to enjoy the festivities at the Dundonald Christmas Market.

The Christmas buzz really was in the air throughout the evening thanks to the artisan traders, producers, crafters and entertainers who were in attendance to meet and greet over 2000 marketgoers at Comber Road Square.

Many familiar faces braved the cold to offer visitors a diverse range of seasonal food and drinks including The Daily Apron, Jack’s Fudge and Tom & Ollie.

There was also quite a few new producers and traders at this year’s market including Tori’s Coffee Cakes and Bakes and Little Popcorn Shop.

Pictured at the market with Santa are (l-r) Cllr John Laverty BEM, Chairman of the council’s Regeneration & Growth Committee; Ella Brown, Beth Stephenson and Tori McCaughey of Tori’s Coffee, Bakes and Cakes. Pic credit: Stephen Davison

Commenting on the success of this year’s Dundonald Christmas Market, Cllr John Laverty BEM, Chairman of the Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council Regeneration & Growth Committee said: “Supporting our local businesses is essential all year round and even more so on the run up to Christmas, when they can often by overlooked in favour of the bigger retail chains.

"This is one of the main reasons why we host our annual Christmas Markets series.

"We are spoiled for choice in Northern Ireland with the abundance of high-quality food producers, artists and craftspeople. We take pride in giving as many of them as possible this opportunity to showcase and sell their wares directly to the public.

"In addition to those in attendance at the market, it was fantastic to see other businesses in the area come together to extend their opening hours.”

Pictured at the market are (back row l-r) Mrs S Burns, Vice-Principal of Dundonald Primary School; Cllr John Laverty BEM, Chairman of the council’s Regeneration & Growth Committee; Gavin Robinson MP and Mr D Massey, Principal of Dundonald Primary School. (Front row l-r): Pupils of Dundonald Primary School Choir which performed at the market: Josh Ingram, Darcy Lauder, Reuben Robinson and Georgia Faulkner. Pic credit: Stephen Davison

Whilst browsing the stalls, which offered unique and one-of-a-kind offerings from local beauty, art, crafts and jewellery, visitors to the market were kept warm with coffee and hot drinks.

Businesses on the road including Cordner’s Spar, Café Nosh and Stack’s Bookshop among others all stayed open late meaning marketgoers had the opportunity to shop and visit their local eateries, Cinnamon Restaurant and Little Thai Café and Bistro among them, for a bite to eat.