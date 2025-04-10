Dungannon: green light for 20-home development with access off newly-constructed road
The planning application was lodged by J. Aidan Kelly Ltd, Tullycullion Road, Dungannon, on behalf of Observer Newspapers (NI) Ltd, Ann Street, Dungannon.
Mid Ulster District Council Planning officers stated in their report: “This subject site is for 20 units, one detached, 11 terraced/townhouses, and four sets of semis (eight units), all of which are two-storey.
“The development respects the surrounding context and is appropriate to the character and topography of the site in terms of layout, scale, proportions, massing and appearance of buildings, structures and landscaped and hard surfaced area.
“In principle this proposal is acceptable, as it is for residential use which is the predominant land use in this immediate area. This layout, house design and plot sizes are reflective of those in the immediate area, especially those located along Donaghmore Road.
“At roadside along the width of the site, some re-grading will take place so that vehicular access can be made into the site. Each dwelling will access off the newly constructed road, which will have a sharp 90 degree turn after the first five units in the development.
“This will slow down vehicular traffic, creating a safe residential environment. Speed control ramps are also proposed, and new footway provision will link into the existing footway network.
“All dwellings will have in-curtilage parking which is characteristic of dwellings in the area, and most will have front lawn, with all having rear garden space in excess of 70m2.
“There is generous gaps between dwellings, around 6.5m in most cases, which is sufficient for light. In my view there is also sufficient distance between existing and proposed dwellings for there to be any issues of overlooking, over-dominance, or overshadowing.
“It is proposed to retain mature trees along the south-west boundary of the site, which will help provide a backdrop for this elevated development in the landscape.
“Retained trees and hedgerows to the rear of No. 22, and proposed additional planting, will also soften the impact of this development in the landscape, and will provide extra screening to the private rear amenity of No. 22, which will further safeguard privacy in the future.
“NI Water raise concern that there is no capacity within Dungannon’s waste water treatment network for this proposal to connect.
“The agent has therefore indicated that a private treatment plant will be used to deal with sewage effluent at the site, until such times as an upgrade is made to the existing waste water treatment works.”
The recommendation to approve the planning application was proposed by Cllr Deirdre Varsani (Sinn Féin, Dungannon DEA) and seconded by Cllr Kevin McElvogue (Independent, Clogher Valley DEA), at a Planning meeting held on April 1.
François Vincent, Local Democracy Reporter
