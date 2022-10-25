East Antrim residents to benefit from new maintenance partnership
Elderly tenants at Alpha Housing schemes across Newtownabbey and Carrickfergus will benefit thanks to a new partnership between the association and Refresh NI.
Refresh will provide a range of building works including joinery, lighting, roofing and the installation of adaptations for disabled residents, as well as plumbing and electrical repairs.
A charitable housing association founded in 2009, Alpha specialises in providing homes for older people across Northern Ireland, mainly in 25 sheltered housing developments, including Rathmore Manor, and Belfry Manor in Newtownabbey, Carnvue Court in Carnmoney, Northland Court and One Irish Gate in Carrickfergus.
Cameron Watt, Chief Executive of Alpha Housing said: "Many residents tell us that a reliable and timely repairs service is particularly important for their quality-of-life and peace of mind.”
Bill Cherry, Managing Director of Refresh NI, added: “Refresh and Alpha’s values are very similar, with a shared commitment to deliver high-quality, cost-effective services where meeting customer needs is always the top priority.”