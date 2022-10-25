Refresh will provide a range of building works including joinery, lighting, roofing and the installation of adaptations for disabled residents, as well as plumbing and electrical repairs.

A charitable housing association founded in 2009, Alpha specialises in providing homes for older people across Northern Ireland, mainly in 25 sheltered housing developments, including Rathmore Manor, and Belfry Manor in Newtownabbey, Carnvue Court in Carnmoney, Northland Court and One Irish Gate in Carrickfergus.

Cameron Watt, Chief Executive of Alpha Housing said: "Many residents tell us that a reliable and timely repairs service is particularly important for their quality-of-life and peace of mind.”

Cameron Watt, Chief Executive of Alpha Housing, Zara Burns, Marketing Officer, Refresh NI and Bill Cherry, Managing Director, Refresh NI.