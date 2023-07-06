Tourists are invited to eat, drink and walk through the history of east Antrim after the launch of three new visitor experiences.

The timely invitation follows Mid and East Antrim Council’s successful collaboration with businesses and Tourism NI.

Outlining what’s on offer through the initiative, the Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Alderman Gerardine Mulvenna, said: “I can think of nowhere better to launch this exciting trio of tourism experiences to offer visitors even more opportunities by way of exploring the area.

"These new experiences, made possible through our partnership with businesses and Tourism NI, demonstrate our commitment to promoting our region as a captivating destination for locals and tourists alike.”

At Dobbins Inn are Laura Cowan, MEA strategic tourism and regeneration manager; the Mayor, Alderman Gerardine Mulvenna; David Roberts, director of strategic development at Tourism NI; Kirsty Fallis, Dobbins Inn Hotel and tour guides George McGrand and Adrian Hack. Photo submitted by Mid and East Antrim Council

Visitors can discover the history of Carrickfergus through a guided 2km walking tour and immersive medieval food and drinks experience at Dobbins Inn. The ‘Dobbins Dander and Dine’ allows guests to discover the story behind the legendary hostelry and its links to Carrickfergus Castle and the town itself, the oldest walled town in Ulster.

Participants join an expert resident tour guide on a walk beginning in the shadow of the castle, incorporating the Walls Walk and many fascinating sites around the town, with the final stop at Carrick’s Hidden Tower House – Dobbins Inn, where you’ll finish off with delicious and simple food and drink inspired by medieval culture.

Kirsty Fallis, general manager of the hotel, said: “I believe that there is much to learn and this experience will surprise, with lots of hidden gems and stories. It is a combination of history and hospitality not to be missed, Dobbins, Dander and Dine.”

Highlighting Bellahill Culture & Cuisine are: Laura Cowan, MEA strategic tourism and regeneration manager; the Mayor, Alderman Gerardine Mulvenna; David Roberts, director of strategic development at Tourism NI and Billy Thompson, Bellahill Culture & Cuisine. Photo submitted by Mid and East Antrim Council.

Visitors can also experience a music tradition unique to Ulster from the world’s loudest percussion instrument, the Lambeg drum. Bellahill Culture and Cuisine is situated in Ballycarry - an area which is home to the oldest congregation of the Presbyterian Church in Ireland.

Having been founded by Scottish settlers, it remains an area of strong Ulster Scots settlement with associated traditions, including the Lambeg drum. Here there iss an opportunity to learn their story first hand from a man who owns, plays, teaches and lives this cultural tradition. In addition to interactive history and music, ‘The Giant of Drums’ experience includes an Ulster-Scots food and drink menu options.

Completing the hat trick of new tourism offerings is Frances Anne Vane Afternoon Tea and The Churchill Lounge Cocktail Experience at the Londonderry Arms Hotel, Carnlough.

This includes the chance to discover the story behind Lady Londonderry and Sir Winston Churchill’s connections to the hotel or Immerse yourself in the luxurious life of Frances Anne Vane, Marchioness of Londonderry.

Encouraging visitors to explore the hidden history of Mid and East Antrim are: Laura Cowan, MEA strategic tourism and regeneration manager; Denise O’Neill, Londonderry Arms Hotel; the Mayor ,Alderman Gerardine Mulvenna and David Roberts, director of strategic development at Tourism NI. Photo submitted by Mid and East Antrim Council.

Funding for the project was provided by the Tourism NI market-led Product Development Programme 2022/2023.

David Roberts, director of strategic development at Tourism Northern Ireland, said: “The three experiences being showcased in Mid and East Antrim really deliver on that Giant Spirit – distinctive local culture, story-telling, passionate and generous hosts. Building in local food and drink too ensures that the experience is authentic and memorable for the visitor.

“We look forward to working closely with Mid and East Antrim Council colleagues to support these experiences and the wider visitor offer in the months ahead”.