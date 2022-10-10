A statement said on Friday: “County Down based play manufacturer NI Retailers Ltd, trading as NI Climbing Frames has today gone into Administration.”

The firm, regarded as one of the largest manufacturers of play equipment in Northern Ireland, has appointed Michael Drumm of CavanaghKelly as Administrator.

Gilford, Co Down. Photo courtesy of Google

A spokesperson said: “Staff at the family-run company, have been advised of the situation. The company is based at Gilford, Co Down and employs 21 people.

Founder and owner Herman Manso expressed his regret and sadness, citing insurmountable financial challenges caused by a combination of supply chain issues, escalating costs and the overall current economic climate.

He said, “We set up this business in 2007 and throughout the 15 year history of the company we have never faced the economic challenges and difficulties that are with us today. It is with deep regret that we have to make this decision. A combination of difficulties with supply chain, drastically increased operating costs and the current economic climate has led to us to appoint an Administrator.

“I want to take this opportunity to pay tribute to our dedicated skilled and talented staff, many of whom have been with the company since its foundation. We recognise the terrible blow this has on all the families who depend on the company for employment. Despite our very best and unstinting efforts we find ourselves in this position.”

The Administrator informed staff on Friday that he would be temporarily suspending production and operations whilst he carries out a further review of the options available to the Company.

A spokesperson said: “Customers and suppliers are in the process of being contacted by the Administrator and there will be an update to all stakeholders on the situation within the next week.”

NI Climbing Frames are one of the largest suppliers of climbing frames, swing sets and playhouses in Northern Ireland, Republic of Ireland and England.

Established in 2007 NI Climbing Frames has established itself over 15 years as a manufacturer and supplier of quality products made in Northern Ireland.