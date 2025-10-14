Economy Minister Dr Caoimhe Archibald has launched a consultation on the minimum quality standards and statutory requirements of the north’s visitor/tourist accommodation sector.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Visitor and tourist accommodation includes Hotels, B&Bs and Self-Catering Establishments.

The proposed changes follow a review of the existing arrangements to ensure they address the current and future needs of the tourism industry, as well as its domestic and international customers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Minister said: “Tourism is one of our key industries and has seen real growth in recent times. With more people visiting, and our strategic goal to grow tourism expenditure from our overnight visitors to exceed £2billion by 2035, it is important that the mechanisms that support the sector are fit for purpose and address the changing needs of the tourism sector.”

Minister Archibald said: “Our tourist offering is world class. This consultation aims to support our industry and better reflect trends in the sector."

The regulation of visitor/tourist accommodation through Tourism NI’s Certification Scheme has played an important role in improving standards.

The last review of these regulatory arrangements took place in 2011. Since then, there has been significant changes in market trends regarding the types of visitor/tourist accommodation being provided by industry, as well as a change to the minimum standards and offerings visitors expect.

This consultation will remain open for 12 weeks, closing at 5pm on Tuesday 6 January 2026. The consultation is available at https://www.economy-ni.gov.uk/consultations/consultation-policy-statutory-regulation-tourist-accommodation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In recent years, the issue of holiday accommodation and Air BnBs in the Causeway Coast and Glens Council area has been a contentious issue.

Just last month, Causeway Coast and Glens Council voted to to liaise with its Newry counterparts in a scoping exercise around second homes and short-term holiday rentals.