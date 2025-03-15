Eikon Exhibition Centre celebrates tenth anniversary by lending a helping hand at Lisburn Foodbank

By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 15th Mar 2025, 06:00 BST
Updated 16th Mar 2025, 10:52 BST
As the Eikon Exhibition Centre celebrates a significant milestone – marking 10 years at its Halftown Road location in Lisburn – the venue plays a notable role in supporting the local community.

In recent weeks, the Eikon Operations team was proud to be part of a project that holds deep importance for the Lisburn area, collaborating with the Lisburn Foodbank to enhance the services they provide to those in need in the local community.

This project greatly resonated with the charitable mission of the Royal Ulster Agricultural Society, owners of the Eikon Exhibition Centre.

Lisburn Foodbank, founded in 2013 and supported by The Trussell Trust, has been a lifeline for individuals facing financial hardship.

Lynsey Agnew, CEO Lisburn Foodbank and Eikon Exhibition Centre Operations Team. Pic credit: Eikon Exhibition Centreplaceholder image
The centre provides emergency food and support to people in crisis, helping them get back on their feet through referrals from local agencies.

In keeping with the spirit of service and community connection, the Eikon Exhibition Centre contributed to the project with the aim of creating a welcoming, warm environment where people can not only receive support but also feel heard.

Phase 1 of the project, which has already been completed, saw the Eikon Operations team get to work on transforming the space into a safe haven for those seeking help.

This phase included a paint refresh to brighten the environment, laying down a new floor to improve accessibility, and creating bespoke shelving units and a room divide to ensure the space was both functional and comforting.

"This project embodies our desire to build strong connections within the local community, something we truly value," explained Theresa Morrissey, Group Executive Director.

“It’s so important for us to give back, especially in times of crisis.

“We know that when we work together, we make a real difference in the lives of those around us.”

With phase one now complete and phase two on the horizon, the Eikon Exhibition Centre is eager to see the final result and the positive impact it will have on the local community.

As the Eikon Exhibition Centre looks ahead to the next 10 years, commitment to local community engagement remains a cornerstone of the venue’s mission.

