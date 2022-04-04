Enterprise Fund is open for new applications

The fund is aimed at supporting young businesses (less than two years old) to address barriers to growth through new and innovative approaches.

Since its launch in 2017, the Enterprise Fund has allocated over £250,000 to local businesses, which has helped them to innovate, upscale and expand their base outside local markets.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

All types of businesses are eligible to apply, including but not limited to, manufacturing, services, hospitality, tourism, retail and construction.