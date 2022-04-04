Enterprise Fund is open for new applications

The fund is aimed at supporting young businesses (less than two years old) to address barriers to growth through new and innovative approaches.
Since its launch in 2017, the Enterprise Fund has allocated over £250,000 to local businesses, which has helped them to innovate, upscale and expand their base outside local markets.
All types of businesses are eligible to apply, including but not limited to, manufacturing, services, hospitality, tourism, retail and construction.
The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Richard Holmes said: “Last year’s successful applicants offered a diverse range of products and services including luxury home fragrances, boat cruises, wheelie bin cleaning, physiotherapy, beauty, electric vehicle charging point installers and professional virtual assistant services so I’m looking forward to seeing what this year’s round will bring.”
For applications www.causewaycoastandglens.gov.uk/grantsandfundingRead more: McAuley proposal for Parker Avenue pitch