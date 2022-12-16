Entries are now open for the Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council Business Awards 2023

The Lisburn & Castlereagh City Business Awards 2023 in association with SERC are officially open for entries.

Local businesses and entrepreneurs are being urged to enter before the deadline on Monday January 23.

The awards celebrate the high performing, diverse and exciting range of businesses that make up the local economy, from manufacturers to retailers, restaurateurs to technology firms, and everything in between.

The winners will be announced at the black-tie awards ceremony on Friday February 24, 2023 at La Mon Hotel & Country Club.

Launching the Lisburn & Castlereagh City Business Awards 2023 are Alderman Allan Ewart MBE, Chair of the Development Committee at Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council and Ken Webb, Principal and Chief Executive at SERC

Alderman Allan Ewart MBE, Chair of the Development Committee at Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council said: “It’s important to recognise all the great work that is going on around us, especially as the businesses behind it play such a key role in our local economy.

“The aim of these awards is to highlight the achievements of some truly remarkable companies in our area, which boasts an incredibly diverse range of skills and industries, from artisan producers and hospitality providers to leading manufacturing and technology businesses to name just a few. We have announced a few new award categories for 2023, including the Business Success Award, Best Company to Work For, and Excellence in Contribution to the Community.

“The last Lisburn & Castlereagh City Business Awards in 2020 were extremely successful with entries received from a range of small, medium, and large businesses.

"We are anticipating the same level of interest this time around, so please don’t miss your opportunity to be a part of this exciting and prestigious event by completing and submitting your own entry.

“The Awards are a fantastic opportunity for local companies to showcase their abilities and their success. I would encourage our local businesses to get their entries in and help us celebrate the very best that we have to offer across the wider Lisburn and Castlereagh area.”

Categories this year include Lisburn & Castlereagh Business Person of the Year, Rising Star Award – under 35 years old, and Best Tourism Business Award.

To enter the LCCC Business Awards 2023 or to find out more information please visit www.lcccbusinessawards.com.

