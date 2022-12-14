Lisburn nurse overcomes mental health struggle to graduate with dream job

Sophie Little (23), from Lisburn, is celebrating after graduating with a BSc Degree in Professional Adult Nursing from the School of Nursing and Midwifery at Queen’s University Belfast.

Sophie began her course in 2020, but unfortunately her mental health started to decline at the start of 2021, and she was encouraged to step out of placement to look after herself.

“My advice for people struggling would be that your health is your wealth, and no one should be scared to talk about how they are feeling,” Sophie said.

Advertisement

"The scary reality is that I would not be here today if I hadn’t been empowered by others to seek the help I needed at my lowest. I didn’t realise how ill I was until it was almost too late.”

Lisburn woman Sophie Little has graduated with a degree in Professional Adult Nursing

Advertisement

Thankfully, alongside CBT counselling and support from friends and staff at Queen’s, Sophie was able to seek treatment and go on to complete her degree.

"Dr Niall McKenna from the School of Nursing and Midwifery really empowered me to take some time for myself and get myself better. He kept in regular contact with me and when I was ready to come back, he ensured that I was given the support I needed to complete my degree.”

Advertisement

Looking forward to starting her career, Sophie said: “Following my graduation, I will begin working in Lagan Valley Day Procedure Centre as a staff nurse.