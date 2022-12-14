Lisburn and Castlereagh Councillor expresses solidarity with striking health workers

Lisburn and Castlereagh SDLP councillor Simon Lee has expressed the SDLP’s solidarity with striking health workers.

Councillor Lee called on Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris to intervene and reach an agreement with unions to end strike action.

He said: "Our health workers took to the picket lines in sub-zero temperatures on Monday in a last ditch attempt to secure fair pay and safe working conditions for both themselves and patients. I am struck by their determination and resolve, but deeply ashamed and disgusted at how these people who we ask so much of, and who give everything they have to help people have been utterly failed by politics in the North.

“These workers have been failed by the Executive and now the Secretary of State is letting this situation drift aimlessly with no urgency to resolve these issues.

"We have seen many politicians expressing their support for our health staff, conveniently ignoring that their parties had the power to take action to address these concerns, but did absolutely nothing about it during the last Executive.

“Health staff aren’t asking for the earth, they just want to be paid fairly so that they can heat their homes, put food on the table and drive to work without getting themselves into debt.