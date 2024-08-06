Eurospar team raise over £2000 for Lisburn’s Live Life Well-Being Centre

The team at Eurospar Wallace Village has spent the last 5 months fundraising for Lisburn-based Live Life Well-Being Centre (LLWC).

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The local charity, which will celebrate its three year anniversary this month, provides an opportunities service for young people aged 19-35 with additional needs in the greater Lisburn area.

The team at the store have held numerous fundraising events over the past five months, including instore raffles, competitions, spinathons and bucket collections, as well as a community litter pick which brought the store team and members of the Live Life Wellbeing Centre together, raising £2,054 so far.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chris Lawlor, store manager, commented: “Our community representative, Karen Cunningham and I visited the LLWC and saw first hand the amazing difference they are making to young people’s lives.

The team at Eurospar Wallace Village have raised over £2,000 for Lisburn-based Live Life Well-Being Centre. Pic credit: Eurospar

"We decided we wanted to help this local charity in any way we could, to raise awareness and funds to ensure they can maintain this essential service for young people in the Lisburn area.

“Since March, we have been dedicating time to a long list of fun events and initiatives to raise these funds. As well as holding raffles and competitions for shoppers, a number of our team members took part in a spinathon with members of the LLWC visiting the store to show their support.

“In April, we all thoroughly enjoyed getting out into the local community with our friends at the LLWC to collect 21 bags of litter from the local area. It was a joy to work together with this wonderful charity to help to clear up the area around their new centre at the Grove in Lisburn.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We have also donated two brand new wheelbarrows for their gardens and three first aid kits for their buses, as well as contributing over £500 in donations towards an LLWC community initiative.

“It’s been great to continue our wonderful journey of fundraising for such a deserving charity and getting to know the volunteers and service users so well.

"The LLWC relies heavily on the support of the local community and we are thrilled to continue to support them.

"We have raised over £2,000 since March this year and we are planning to continue fundraising and building our relationship with the LLWC in months to come.”