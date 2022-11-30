Family run Dromore store bringing improved services and jobs to the community with brand new look

The Corry family have owned the store for the past 17 years, so it has always been at the heart of the community.
Having family ties in Dromore, the family have always felt a connection to the town, so it is important to them to be able to provide the best services to their shoppers who they know so well.
The impressive 3,842 ft. store offers an extensive fresh range, delicious hot food for those on the go and a local butcher, Irvines.
Shoppers will also find the Greengrocers range, with 127 fruit and vegetable products from 15 local suppliers, as well as The Kitchen range with quick and easy, quality meals.
Shoppers can also pick up their favourite hot drink from the two in-store Barista Bar Coffee machines. The refurbishment also welcomed a Tango Ice Blast machine and Quinn’s Gelato counter for those looking for a sweet treat.
Aiden Corry, store manager, commented: “It’s amazing to see the store getting such a great refurbishment. My family have owned this store for 17 years and we are so proud to be able to provide excellent products and services to our shoppers.
“We know our shoppers and those in the area so well and love being able to stop and have a chat when they come in store, playing a part in the everyday lives of those in our local community.”