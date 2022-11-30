Local businessman channels health scare into health care with five-figure pledge to Community First Responders

Northern Ireland’s newest digital-only car insurance broker has announced a pledge of £21,000 across a 3-year period in support of the voluntary services provided by Mid-Down and Lisburn District’s Community First Responder (CFR) Scheme.

The three-year partnership has predominantly been born out of the experiences of Stroll Insurance Managing Director, Brian Allen. Brian, a volunteer with both St John’s Ambulance and the CFR scheme, was also recently a recipient of life-saving care.

Brian commented: “In May of this year I experienced a significant health scare that quite literally stopped me in my tracks. As both a volunteer and a patient, I am acutely aware of how important it is for a patient in cardiac arrest to receive CPR. My hope is that by supporting schemes like the Mid-Down and Lisburn Community First Responders, we can help to increase that survival rate.”

Pictured marking the official partnership are (l-r): Graham Walsh, Scheme Coordinator, Mid-Down and Lisburn District Community First Responders Scheme, Andrea O’Kane, Digital Marketing Manager, Stroll Insurance, and Brian Allen, Managing Director of Stroll Insurance and Volunteer with Mid-Down and Lisburn District Community First Responders Scheme

Graham Walsh, Scheme Coordinator of Mid-Down and Lisburn District Community First Responders Scheme commented: “We are delighted to welcome Stroll Insurance onboard as our primary partner.

" As a local organisation they are familiar with the demands on our ambulance service and the necessity for additional support. Through this partnership we are strengthening the chain of survival and ultimately saving more lives.

