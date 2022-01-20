Farm business sustainability pilot programme is open for applicants

It will provide workshops and mentoring support to assist with improving farm business performance and will look at effective transfer of business assets through succession planning. This new programme will help to tackle pressures and provide direct support to farm businesses through addressing three key areas impacting on the sustainability of the farm business: business management, environment, and the farm family.

Gillian Reid, Head of Farm Support said: “The Farm Business Sustainability Pilot Programme is designed for full-time farmers who are not currently engaged with other support programmes and who have identified a willing successor to take over the enterprise. The farm business must also be open to participating in a benchmarking exercise as a starting point, to look at where there may be scope for improvement or increasing efficiency. Workshops will begin in early February so I would encourage those who meet the criteria to register as soon as possible as spaces are limited. This is an excellent opportunity at no cost to the farm business so please lift the phone and give us a call.”