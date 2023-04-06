Antrim and Newtownabbey councillors were given an update on the roll-out of “hyper-fast” broadband at a meeting of their Policy and Governance Committee on Tuesday evening.

‘Project Stratum’ is being brought to 85,000 of the most rural and “hardest to reach” properties in Northern Ireland at an overall cost of £500m.

Stratum will cover 52 “build areas” in the province and has rolled out to 39 with a target of reaching 76,233 premises by March 31, 2024.

Members heard this work has been completed at 700 premises in Crumlin (Lower Ballinderry) with the roll-out in Randalstown to 2,600 properties due for completion in autumn 2023 and 5,400 premises inTemplepatrick will be able to switch on to faster broadband in March 2024.

Crumlin

The presentation was delivered by Fibrus, a full fibre provider, which says it is “seeking to transform the digital infrastructure of rural and regional Northern Ireland” with the aim of reaching all properties.

Councillors heard, to date, 87 per cent of premises in Northern Ireland can get connected to full fibre.

The company leases poles from a telecoms company and “follows” existing landline copper wiring into a property, if it is present. Otherwise, the project would cost an estimated £1bn, the committee was told.

Committee chair Airport DUP Councillor Matthew Magill commented: “I know that the Dunsilly and Airport areas will benefit greatly from enhanced connectivity.”

Randalstown

In response to a query, Ballyclare Ulster Unionst Cllr Norrie Ramsay was told where “gaps exist” in infrastructure, Fibrus will install poles and ducting and existing copper lines will remain in place and its network will be “a completely separate full fibre network”.

