Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
6 hours ago Silvio Berlusconi has leukaemia and in intensive care
1 hour ago Wife of Sex Pistols star John Lydon dies
3 hours ago WhatsApp is making a major change to voice notes
4 hours ago David Dickinson to ‘quit’ Dickinson’s Real Deal after 16 years
4 hours ago Covid vaccine now offered to young clinically vulnerable children
5 hours ago 12 year-old arrested on suspicion of murder after woman hit by car

Fibrus update on roll-out of 'hyper-fast' broadband in Antrim and Newtownabbey

Antrim and Newtownabbey councillors were given an update on the roll-out of “hyper-fast” broadband at a meeting of their Policy and Governance Committee on Tuesday evening.

By Michelle Weir, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 6th Apr 2023, 18:33 BST
Updated 6th Apr 2023, 18:33 BST

‘Project Stratum’ is being brought to 85,000 of the most rural and “hardest to reach” properties in Northern Ireland at an overall cost of £500m.

Stratum will cover 52 “build areas” in the province and has rolled out to 39 with a target of reaching 76,233 premises by March 31, 2024.

Members heard this work has been completed at 700 premises in Crumlin (Lower Ballinderry) with the roll-out in Randalstown to 2,600 properties due for completion in autumn 2023 and 5,400 premises inTemplepatrick will be able to switch on to faster broadband in March 2024.

Most Popular
CrumlinCrumlin
Crumlin

The presentation was delivered by Fibrus, a full fibre provider, which says it is “seeking to transform the digital infrastructure of rural and regional Northern Ireland” with the aim of reaching all properties.

Councillors heard, to date, 87 per cent of premises in Northern Ireland can get connected to full fibre.

The company leases poles from a telecoms company and “follows” existing landline copper wiring into a property, if it is present. Otherwise, the project would cost an estimated £1bn, the committee was told.

Committee chair Airport DUP Councillor Matthew Magill commented: “I know that the Dunsilly and Airport areas will benefit greatly from enhanced connectivity.”

RandalstownRandalstown
Randalstown

In response to a query, Ballyclare Ulster Unionst Cllr Norrie Ramsay was told where “gaps exist” in infrastructure, Fibrus will install poles and ducting and existing copper lines will remain in place and its network will be “a completely separate full fibre network”.

Read More
Translink announces additional bus services between Belfast and Newtownabbey

Michelle Weir, Local Democracy Reporter

AntrimNewtownabbeyNorthern Ireland