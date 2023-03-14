If you are from Ballyclare, you are part of a community who share similar memories, accent and anecdotes.
The town has been blessed with beautiful churches and great schools as well as a neighbourly and kindly community. It is home to some of the country’s best sporting talent as well as being the birth place of talented musicians.
From the town’s much-missed fast food outlets, its key landmarks, to the annual May Fair festival, here are 10 things you may only understand if you come from Ballyclare.
1. All the fun of the fair
Generations of Ballyclare residents have flocked to the town's May Fair over the years to take in the sights and sounds of the traditional horse fair, the amusements, parade and the famous confectionery on offer. Children look forward to May Fair Day and the carnival atmosphere with the increased footfall helping to support businesses in the south Antrim town. Photo: con
2. Sixmile Leisure Centre
For almost three decades, families have been flocking to Sixmile Leisure Centre. The location for events including birthday parties, five-a-side football, summer schemes, fitness classes and swimming lessons, the leisure centre has been a key part of life in the town since it opened in the 1990s. Photo: Google
3. Independent traders
Independent businesses have been the backbone of Ballyclare's economy for years and although some have closed down, others remain on the high street. Countless residents will remember heading to see Norman at Sport n Sound to get their school uniform, a recorder or their sports equipment, with many now returning with their own children. Ernest Hall has been a mainstay on The Square for years, while Benny Craig's always seems to have whatever it is you are looking for. Woodsides has since ceased trading, but the department store was at the heart of the community during its time on The Square and then the new site on Park Street. The saying was 'if Bert, can't get it, it can't be got' and that was definitely true about Bert McCormick, who operated his music shop for over 40 years until retiring in 2018. Photo: Contributed
4. Sixmilewater Park
The Sixmilewater Park is one of Ballyclare's best known beauty spots. It's green spaces have been the site of young people playing football on sunny afternoons, a favourite place for dog owners to walk with their pets, as well as a relaxing place for sun worshippers to catch some rays in the summer. The duck pond has been enjoyed by generations of local residents coming to feed the birds and the play parks have provided entertainment for many. Photo: Google