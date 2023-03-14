3 . Independent traders

Independent businesses have been the backbone of Ballyclare's economy for years and although some have closed down, others remain on the high street. Countless residents will remember heading to see Norman at Sport n Sound to get their school uniform, a recorder or their sports equipment, with many now returning with their own children. Ernest Hall has been a mainstay on The Square for years, while Benny Craig's always seems to have whatever it is you are looking for. Woodsides has since ceased trading, but the department store was at the heart of the community during its time on The Square and then the new site on Park Street. The saying was 'if Bert, can't get it, it can't be got' and that was definitely true about Bert McCormick, who operated his music shop for over 40 years until retiring in 2018. Photo: Contributed