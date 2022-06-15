Final call for applicants to Mid and East Antrim’s property revamp scheme

But applicants have to be quick as the final deadline for applications is Thursday, June 30, at 4pm.

Alderman Noel Williams, Mayor of Mid and East Antrim said: “There has already been significant interest in the grant with a number of projects having already secured funding of up to £30,000 per project. Council’s vision is to focus on regeneration initiatives such as this, to help boost footfall in our town centres.

“I would urge the owners or leaseholders of vacant properties within town centre boundaries to check their eligibility for this scheme”.

Final call for applicants to apply for Mid and East Antrim’s property revamp scheme

Among those who have been successful in securing funding is Mike McNeill, Director of Scrabo Properties, who is encouraging other businesses to apply, after successfully securing the grant to convert the vacant first floor of a building in Carrickfergus.

He said: “Our proposed project will create apartments at 3D Market Place in the centre of town, allowing us to complete the wider investment of the Townscape Heritage Initiative-funded site.

“I would strongly encourage anyone interested to apply and avail of the scheme.”

In order to apply to the Town Centre Property Repurposing Pilot Grant Scheme, total costs must be in excess of £10,000, with applicants contributing at least 50% match funding towards the project.

Whilst there is no maximum total project cost, the scheme will provide funding up to a maximum of £30,000 per project.

For further information on the scheme, contact Stephen Catherwood, Investment & Place Officer, via: [email protected]