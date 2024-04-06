Further Call for Urban Investment Fund by Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The fund aims to support economic growth and resilience in the urban centres of Lisburn, Dundonald and Carryduff. Grants ranging from £7,500 to £25,000 per business are available for interior and exterior improvements to commercial properties.

Expressions of interest will be accepted from a new business wishing to renovate a vacant property; or an existing business planning to repurpose part of a currently occupied property to expand their business or change the use of an area.

The Council will accept expressions of interest up to the closing date of Monday 15th April 2024. Urban Investment Fund further call for expression of interest - Lisburn & Castlereagh (lisburncastlereagh.gov.uk). These will be assessed and successful submissions will be invited to complete a full application in due course.

Cllr John Laverty BEM, Regeneration and Growth Chair pictured with Lousie McGuigan, of Epic Dental

Councillor John Laverty BEM, Regeneration and Growth Chair, speaking about this capital grant opportunity said: “The Urban Investment Fund has been a great success for our Council area, attracting new visitors and boosting the local economy. I’m delighted the Council can offer a further call for the grant and would urge any budding entrepreneurs thinking of taking new premises or revamping to get in touch.”

Photographed with Cllr Laverty is Dr Lousie McGuigan, owner of Epic Dental at 8 Bridge Street, who availed of a previous round of the Urban Investment Fund. Epic Dental is a state-of-the-art Cosmetic Dentist Practice providing high level care in all aspects of dentistry from family care to complex dental care.

Dr McGuigan said: “Opening just five months ago, I feel fortunate to be so busy with clients already. I am thrilled to contribute to the growing tapestry of new businesses flourishing in the heart of the city and would like to extend thanks to the Urban Investment Grant for assisting us as we opened our new business.”