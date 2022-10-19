This figure is on top of a £6,000 donation the company made towards the team back in 2020 when third-sector clubs and charities struggled to balance funding during the Covid pandemic.

This year, Hagan Homes has already donated over £8,000 to the club, which was used to purchase new kits for all members; from the first XI’s to the mini team players as well as coach and manager kits.

Ballyclare Ladies Hockey Club has been operating for over 30 years, catering to all members of the community; from beginners to veterans.

Ballyclare Ladies Hockey Club 1XI Captain Jessica Childs; 3XI Captain Lauren Watson; James Hagan, Founder and Chair, Hagan Homes; and 2XI Captain Jaquie Hanley. Picture by Kelvin Boyes // Press Eye

It has a strong association with Ballyclare Rugby Club where its first gravel pitch opened in 1996, but now with hockey being played on more modern surfaces, the club uses astro pitches at neighbouring Ballyclare High School.

It has aspirations to move back to its former grounds and play on a new astro hockey pitch through its involvement in The Cloughan Project and the creation of a multi facility community sports hub.

Like many charitable organisations and community clubs, Ballyclare Ladies Hockey faced a shortfall in funding during the pandemic as opportunities for fundraising were hit by lockdowns.

Support from sponsorship and grants alongside member fees is necessary to make ends meet due to the high costs of training on astro pitches and the generous sponsorship by Hagan Homes is a lifeline to the club.

James Hagan with members of Ballyclare Ladies Hockey Club. Picture by Kelvin Boyes // Press Eye.

Commenting on the generous backing, Helen White, Club Captain of Ballyclare Ladies Hockey Club, said: “We are very thankful for our ongoing partnership with our generous sponsor, Hagan Homes who, despite having to manoeuvre through the challenges of Covid-19 itself, has continued to support us.

“The money donated so far this year has kitted out all five of our teams, coaches and managers. This generous donation is on top of sponsorship in 2020 to support the high costs of training on astro hockey pitches."

James Hagan has been active in supporting many clubs in the area, including Ballyclare Rugby Football Club.

The business also sponsored award-winning Jordanstown pole vaulter Ellie McCartney at this year’s Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England.

Mr Hagan said: “We do all we can to put the heart into local communities, whether that is reviving once-vibrant neighbourhoods through new developments or supporting local charities that make a lasting difference to the lives of families around Northern Ireland, giving back is part of our makeup.

“Our business is embedded in the Ballyclare community and like all communities in which we have a presence, we want to build more than bricks.