A planning application has been submitted to Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council for a gin sales outlet at a distillery based in Mallusk.

Belfast Artisan Gin Distillery has proposed opening a trade counter for sale of products made on the premises at Mallusk Enterprise Park in Newtownabbey to visitors.

The Belfast Artisan Gin School was launched in 2018. It offers participants the opportunity to make and distil their own gin. Previously, it was based at he Crown and Shamrock Inn, in Newtownabbey.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Director Jo Davison told the Local Democracy Reporter service: “Up until now, our distillery has been our production base. We have recently applied for our local producers’ licence which allows us to welcome visitors to our our distillery to see where and how our spirits are made and to sample our products.

Councillor Billy Webb with co-founders Fiona McAlinden and Jo Davison, at the Gin School in 2021. Photo submitted by Antrim and Newtownabbey Council.

“We hope to be able to sell our spirits directly from our distillery to anyone visiting for a tour. We create premium small batch craft spirits. Belfast Artisan Distillery Gin is a London Dry Gin with a Belfast twist.”

Joe went on to say: “We use three locally inspired botanicals when distilling our gin to give it that Belfast twist – rowan berries which you will find growing across Northern Ireland give our gin a sweet heat, pink heather which you will find growing on the local Cavehill gives our gin a light floral top note and flaxseed, our nod to the linen industry in Belfast gives our gin its smoothness.

“We also produce two gin liqueurs, raspberry and elderflower and pineapple and blood orange and we produce an Irish vodka. We look forward to welcoming visitors and sharing our story of our locally produced small batch spirits.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The company recently took part in ‘Gin Fest’ themed events which here held at The White House in Newtownabbey and at Antrim Castle Gardens. Belfast Artisan Distillery has won four awards – two silver Gin Master Awards and World Gin Awards and Best Northern Irish London Dry.

Belfast Artisan Gin Distillery has proposed opening a trade counter for sale of products. Photo courtesy of Jo Davison, co-founder Belfast Artisan Gin School.

“We are incredibly proud of it,” says Jo.