A Glengormley woman, who set up her own cleaning business two years ago, has been recognised for her entrepreneurship at a recent awards ceremony.

Caoimhe Fuller picked up the Inspirational Entrepreneur of the Year award at the Blades and Beauty Local Women Magazine Inspirational Awards at the Europa Hotel in Belfast on Sunday, August 20.

The 35-year-old established ‘C No Dirt Cleaning Services’ in October 2021 and has seen the business grow steadily.

The firm employs seven staff and cleans facilities across east Antrim, Newtownabbey and north Belfast including over 70 houses, bed and breakfasts and offices, as well as securing a contract with an estate agent.

Speaking to the Newtownabbey Times, the Hightown Road resident explained: “During my time studying for my Psychology degree through the Open University, I worked part-time as a cleaner in a local care home. I got the opportunity to work with people who have mental health issues and disabilities and it was very fulfilling.

"After I graduated, I decided to go for it and set up the cleaning business. I never imagined it would be as successful as it is. It has just snowballed.

"I’m a single parent and have a daughter Grace (14). The job allows me to be flexible and be there for her during her school years.

"The psychology is always there for me to go back to in the future, but I’m really enjoying the cleaning.

"I want C No Dirt to continue to grow. I’m putting tenders in for places and hopefully we can secure some big contracts.”

Caoimhe added: “I’m over the moon to have won the Inspirational Entrepreneur accolade. It’s been brilliant. I was up against six other woman and I didn’t think I had a chance of winning. It was a complete shock when my name was announced.

"I’d just like to thank my mum. She has battled bowel cancer and recently got the all-clear. She is my inspiration.