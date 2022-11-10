Go ahead given for public consultation into plans to develop a new Lidl store at Sprucefield

The move by the German company comes after a pre-application notice passed through Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council’s (LCCC) planning committee. The Sprucefield Retail Park location being considered had previously been at the centre of a long running application by homeware chain John Lewis. However it was withdrawn due to concerns over out of town shopping and its affect on town centre businesses. The plans were said to be part of a wider £150m investment by one of the UK’s biggest retailers making its first step into the Northern Ireland economy. The John Lewis application was previously a matter for Stormont to consider, ending in a withdrawal by the company in 2013. However, planning decisions are now in the hands of the local authority, Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council.

The council has already approved a new £6.5m Lidl store for Carryduff in 2021, which has seen the grocery business expand to over 40 shops in Northern Ireland.

A community consultation for the Sprucefield Lidl will take place on November 15 at the Premier Inn on the Hillsborough Road, Lisburn from 6.30pm.

How the new Lidl at Sprucefield could look

LCCC’s head of planning, Conor Hughes said: “The pre-planning application has now been accepted in to the council. The site is located on the Sainsibury’s side of Sprucefield, which is the same site as previously looked at for the old John Lewis application.

