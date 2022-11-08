As far back as August, Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council heard first-hand accounts from its own members of the lack of facilities and how it affects both them and ratepayers.

There was also criticism of the reliance on the private sector for the provision of toilets in Lisburn.

Castle Garden facilities

Lisburn South Alderman, Paul Porter (DUP) highlighted the issue this summer, explaining a recent bout of ill-health had caused him to take notice of not only the lack of facilities but also the lack of signage.

Mr Porter said at the time: “I was approached by a disabled person on the local streets of Lisburn looking for directions to public toilets and I have to ask this council, where are they?

“I do not see any signs in Lisburn directing people to public toilets of which I now also find myself in great need of in recent weeks.

"We want to encourage an increased footfall in our town centres. I would like to say for them to come spend a penny, but well. However, this matter needs to be reviewed and I would ask that a report is now made.”

Meanwhile Castlereagh East councillor, Sharon Skillen (DUP), who suffers from multiple sclerosis, joined in raising her concerns in advocating for increased signage for toilets.

“People have to remember that not every disability is visible. As a council we should make sure that people know where public toilets are,” she said.

Whilst it was said at the time that a report would be due back to the council the following month, Lisburn council has confirmed there is no confirmed update at the moment into when this report can be expected.

A spokesperson told the Ulster Star that “more information can be provided when the relevant reports have been brought back to committee. We expect that to be at the end of 2022/start of 2023 but this isn’t confirmed.”

The council website shows there are four public toilets in total operated by the local authority including two in Lisburn and one in Moira, which all open daily from 9am to 6pm.

In reaction to the ‘frustrating’ lack of facilities the Ulster Star reported previously in August, many locals voiced their dissatisfaction, including one mother who revealed to the Ulster Star the shocking account of having to change her toddlers on a public bench.

Shauna Burden Hughes said: ‘‘It’s ridiculous there are no toilets in a city. I have two toddlers and have had to change them on benches while protecting their modesty because there was no chance of making it to Castle Gardens or to the top of Bow Street Mall.’’ Shauna added that the council should: ‘‘put money into things that are actually useful and needed.’’

Evelyn Marsden also agreed with Councillor Skillen that the lack of facilities poses a problem for those who suffer from hidden disabilities.

‘‘I suffer from severe Crohn’s disease and have had most of my bowel removed several years ago,’’ Evelyn explained. ‘‘Toilets downstairs in mall are used by kids. I know this is one of the hidden disabilities but when you don’t get any warning it’s near impossible to get to a loo on time, especially if you are between the top of town and the mall. Not every shop let’s you use the toilets even with a ‘‘I need a toilet urgently’’ sign.’’

Nicola Dickson added: ‘‘Public toilets in Hillsborough are also inadequate. I’ve witnessed young children distressed that they “can’t hold on’’ until they walk to the other side of the forest park to the toilets in the play park. Outside the hours of 9-5 the toilets are closed!’’

Many readers even told the Ulster Star they have grown so frustrated at the situation that they no longer come to the city to shop, this is despite the council’s current bid to drive business through reduced parking prices in the lead up to Christmas.