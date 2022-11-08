Councillor appeals for increased road safety measures in Annahilt village

The Downshire East Councillor has launched a petition to ask for the Department for Infrastructure to collaborate with Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council in the delivery of an upcoming village improvement scheme.Mr Gowan said: “Data from the Speed Indicator Device shows that around a quarter of vehicles travel through Annahilt in excess of the speed limit.“As a parent with children attending Anahilt Primary, I have seen for myself too many near misses, and too many vehicles passing the school at excess speeds.