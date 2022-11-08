Councillor appeals for increased road safety measures in Annahilt village
Local DUP Councillor, Andrew Gowan, is asking residents in Annahilt to show their support for additional road safety measures in the village.
The Downshire East Councillor has launched a petition to ask for the Department for Infrastructure to collaborate with Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council in the delivery of an upcoming village improvement scheme.Mr Gowan said: “Data from the Speed Indicator Device shows that around a quarter of vehicles travel through Annahilt in excess of the speed limit.“As a parent with children attending Anahilt Primary, I have seen for myself too many near misses, and too many vehicles passing the school at excess speeds.
“I am delighted that we have got to the point where Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council will deliver a village improvement scheme in Annahilt.” The petition can be signed at www.change.org/SaferRoadsAnnahilt or copies can be signed at Annahilt VIVO or at Glebe Farm Shop.