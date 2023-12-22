Plans for a new i4C Innovation and CleanTech Centre in Ballymena have received a major boost thanks to the approval of the business case for a £20.5m Belfast Region City Deal funding award.

Located at the St Patrick’s regeneration site, work is set to get underway on the project next year.

The state-of-the-art i4C Centre will provide a physical base offering a range of accommodation types and programmes to support businesses and entrepreneurs with innovation and commercialisation.

This level of practical support will be vital in helping businesses launch ideas or improve their existing product and service offering.

The i4C Centre will focus on the development and adoption of clean technology (CleanTech) as part of the transition to net carbon zero and the creation of solutions in response to the challenges of climate change.

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Ald Gerardine Mulvenna, said: “The Mid and East Antrim area has a proud tradition of enterprise and innovation and has been a hub for manufacturing and power generation in Northern Ireland for many decades.

“The new i4C Centre is very timely as local businesses need to continue to invest in skills and innovation if they are to grow or even survive in increasingly competitive markets.

“The i4C concept has been developed to not only meet the needs of local entrepreneurs and businesses, but also to attract potential new investors,

developers and businesses to establish a base in our borough.

“It will play a key role in cementing the borough’s reputation as a centre for innovation and in driving and supporting the CleanTech sector across Northern Ireland. We are so proud of the world-leading achievements and innovation of our local companies in this sector, most notably Wrightbus, and are confident that this will support and enable further growth and prosperity.”

The i4C Centre will offer ‘Grade A’ standard office accommodation available to rent by corporate clients wanting to establish an office footprint in the area

close to clients or customers.

The labs and co-working space for rental at i4C will target the needs of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) by providing facilities to support their innovation and growth journeys.

The engine room of i4C will be a manufacturing makerspace and innovation laboratory called the iLab; the base for a team of technicians using specialist

equipment to provide technical innovation support to SMEs.

Specialists will also provide bespoke skills training in key areas such as the emerging hydrogen economy and build on initiatives like the award-winning Hydrogen Training Academy that the council developed and delivered over the past year.

The Minister of State for Northern Ireland, Steve Baker, explained: “Northern Ireland’s City and Growth Deals are a key example of the UK Government’s commitment to ensuring that Northern Ireland is a great place to work, live and invest.

“This exciting development will capture the innovative flair that Northern Ireland boasts and will be a great asset to the local community. This will drive long-term economic growth, deliver a step change in the economy and help Northern Ireland take advantage of the opportunities of the future.”

The Department for Communities (DfC) is leading on the regeneration of St Patrick’s, a 15-hectare mixed-use development at the site of the former Ministry of Defence barracks in the heart of the town.

The regeneration will act as a catalyst for inclusive growth in Ballymena and the wider borough and will generate significant economic benefits once established.

Colum Boyle, Permanent Secretary, Department for Communities, stated: “This is a very welcome milestone for St Patrick’s. The i4C project has a crucial role to play in the regeneration of this site and will be a significant driver in the delivery of the Department’s strategic objectives there, as well as contributing to the future vitality and sustainability of Ballymena town centre and the wider area.”

The i4C building will be located beside the new Northern Regional College campus and with work set to begin on-site next year, the competition to appoint the design team to oversee the planning and construction phases is currently underway.

Ian Snowden, Interim Permanent Secretary of the Department for the Economy, said: “The approval of the £20.5m i4C Innovation and CleanTech Centre, funded by the Belfast Region City Deal, is excellent news.

“i4C will help shape the Northern Ireland CleanTech and hydrogen ecosystem into a world-class attraction for industry and academic partners. It will provide a testbed for industry, with strong academic links to the new Northern Regional College campus, QUB and UU.

“Its priorities will be informed by industry, research partners and sub-regional stakeholders, in an inclusive and insightful manner, aligned to the Department’s 10 goals for sustainable economic growth and place.

“The Mid and East Antrim area has a strong track record of manufacturing innovation. i4C will build on these close relationships with industry, helping

industry to grow further, positioning Northern Ireland alongside national and international networks of Centres of Innovation and Excellence, to create global impact.”

The Mayor added: “We’re starting to see the benefits from the Belfast Region City Deal programme of investment come to fruition, and this business case approval is a major boost, taking us one step closer to visualising the transformational impact it will have on the former St Patrick’s Barracks and realising the economic impacts that it will offer businesses and residents in the borough.