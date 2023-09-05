Register
BREAKING
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets
Near miss: Woman cheats death after castle wall falls 30ft on head
AEW fire CM Punk after backstage incident at London show
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through

Green light given for multi-million pound developments at Moira and Dundonald

Two commercial planning applications at Glenavy Road, Moira and Comber Road, Dundonald have been recommended for approval, following a Planning Committee meeting at Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council.
By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 5th Sep 2023, 09:39 BST
Updated 5th Sep 2023, 09:39 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

In Moira, the agricultural and food processing business, Fane Valley plans to invest £4.5 million in a 5,500 square metre state-of-the-art office and industrial unit on the village’s Glenavy Road close to Soldierstown.

Once built, it will act a distribution and storage hub for the Fane Valley Group’s online sales of agriculture supplies and will supply its network of 17 retail stores across Northern Ireland.

The planning application was submitted by Belfast-based Clyde Shanks and is expected to create 25 full-time jobs.

Most Popular
Alderman Martin Gregg, Chair of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council’s Planning Committee welcomed the planning approval for Moira and Dundonald developments. Pic credit: Lisburn and Castlereagh City CouncilAlderman Martin Gregg, Chair of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council’s Planning Committee welcomed the planning approval for Moira and Dundonald developments. Pic credit: Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council
Alderman Martin Gregg, Chair of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council’s Planning Committee welcomed the planning approval for Moira and Dundonald developments. Pic credit: Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council

Also recommended for approval is an application for nine modern industrial units on the Comber Road in Dundonald, which is expected to attract further investment to the area.

The new units, which have been identified for office and light industrial use, will offer both new and growing businesses modern manufacturing space. Parking for cars and bicycles as well as landscaping forms part of the overall scheme.

Read More
Lisburn Credit Union is changing its loan rates to meet changing needs

Alderman Martin Gregg, Chair of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council’s Planning Committee said: “This is really positive news for Lisburn and Castlereagh and in particular, the villages of Dundonald and Moira.

“Both these projects will bring immediate employment and economic benefits to both areas and will help to continue to grow the council’s business prospects.

"By investing and developing new infrastructure we can help create more and better jobs for the people who live in Lisburn and Castlereagh.”

Related topics:Lisburn