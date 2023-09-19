Growth in material fabrication for Toome-based Topglass after 'significant investment'

Specialist glazing and façade contractor, Topglass, is celebrating further manufacturing highlights having commenced production on another large scale project through their Toomebridge facility.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This continued success follows significant investment in their fabrication technology, workshop processes and recruitment over recent years.

Over 2,300 square metres of curtain walling, aluminium windows and doors is currently being produced in-house by the firm for the new 5 storey Northern Regional College Campus in Ballymena.. Installation of the glazing and façade systems has also begun with Topglass currently on site at the development being delivered by main contractor Heron Brothers.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mark Mitchell pictured at Topglass HQ in Toome where its manufacturing facility is based. Credit: Contributed

Advertisement

Advertisement

Topglass managing director, Mark Mitchell said: “The work we have seen processed through our custom facility over recent weeks, which will continue over the weeks ahead, not only signifies the considerable investment we have made to get us here, but is also testament to the dedication and growth mindset of the entire team as a whole - in particular our warehouse, operations and sales departments.”

Mr Mitchell explained the good working relationship the firm enjoyed with Draperstown-based Heron Brothers.

He said: “We have a longstanding working relationship with Heron Brothers and we are delighted in the trust they continually put in us to deliver the highest quality products and services on time and within budget.”