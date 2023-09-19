Growth in material fabrication for Toome-based Topglass after 'significant investment'
This continued success follows significant investment in their fabrication technology, workshop processes and recruitment over recent years.
Over 2,300 square metres of curtain walling, aluminium windows and doors is currently being produced in-house by the firm for the new 5 storey Northern Regional College Campus in Ballymena.. Installation of the glazing and façade systems has also begun with Topglass currently on site at the development being delivered by main contractor Heron Brothers.
Topglass managing director, Mark Mitchell said: “The work we have seen processed through our custom facility over recent weeks, which will continue over the weeks ahead, not only signifies the considerable investment we have made to get us here, but is also testament to the dedication and growth mindset of the entire team as a whole - in particular our warehouse, operations and sales departments.”
Mr Mitchell explained the good working relationship the firm enjoyed with Draperstown-based Heron Brothers.
He said: “We have a longstanding working relationship with Heron Brothers and we are delighted in the trust they continually put in us to deliver the highest quality products and services on time and within budget.”
Topglass is part of the Rathbane Group and a sister company of MJM Marine, a leading international specialist in cruise ship refurbishment and Mivan, one of Northern Ireland’s best-known fit-out businesses working in the luxury land and marine sectors across the world.