Henry Brothers and VIVO Defence stage 'topping out' ceremony at Gamecock Barracks

VIVO Defence Services and its tier one supply chain partner Magherafelt-based Henry Brothers Construction have staged a ‘topping out’ ceremony on a £6m scheme at Gamecock Barracks near Nuneaton.

A key point has been reached in the construction of the new facility for an Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Troop which is relocating from Chetwynd Barracks, Nottingham, to the Warwickshire base. The project is being delivered under the Defence Estate Optimisation (DEO) Army Programme by the Defence Infrastructure Organisation (DIO).

The building will feature space for offices, garages and stores, and is being built at Gamecock Barracks ready for the Troop’s move next year.

Now, as it reaches a significant point in construction, a ‘topping out’ ceremony has been held, attended by representatives from VIVO, Midlands-based construction company Henry Brothers Construction, the DEO Army Programme, DIO, Gamecock Barracks and construction partner William Gough.

Pictured at the topping out ceremony on a £6m scheme at Gamecock Barracks near Nuneaton recenlty completed by Magherafelt-based construction firm Henry Bros. Credit: Submitted

Jerry Moloney, managing director of VIVO Defence Services, added: “As one of the UK’s largest providers of estate services to the MOD, we at VIVO are involved in a huge array of innovative and important design and build projects for the military."

Managing director of Henry Brothers Construction, Ian Taylor, said: “We were honoured to be appointed to build this new purpose-built facility for EOD Troop and very pleased to have now reached the topping out stage.

“Henry Brothers has worked on numerous projects at MOD sites across the UK and we are proud to see how this latest project is progressing.”

The scheme for EOD Troop at Gamecock Barracks is due to be completed in early 2025.