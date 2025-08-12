Henry Brothers completes work on new £27m barracks for Army unit with key role in NATO

Magherafelt-based Henry Brothers recently completed and handed over a project at Beacon Barracks in Staffordshire for 280 (NATO) Signal Squadron.

The new £27 million two-storey facility has been built to accommodate the only British Army unit permanently assigned to NATO, as it moves from Dorset to the barracks near Stafford.

The scheme – built within a secure compound – includes offices, conference rooms, a reception area, workshops, garaging, storage rooms, welfare facilities and mechanical and electrical engineering plant rooms.

Solar panels on the roof are helping to power the facility.

Henry Brothers has also delivered a single-storey satellite communications building as part of the development for the squadron, which, as a Deployable Communication Module, has a role to install and control strategic communication and information systems supporting a deployed NATO headquarters.

MD of Henry Brothers Ian Taylor said: “We were very proud to have been appointed to build this new facility for 280 (NATO) Signal Squadron, which plays a key role in NATO.

“Henry Brothers has worked in partnership with the Ministry of Defence and the Defence Infrastructure Organisation (DIO) at several armed forces bases over a number of years, helping to deliver and improve facilities. We are pleased to have completed this latest scheme at Beacon Barracks, allowing 280 (NATO) Squadron to relocate and move to a new, purpose-built home.”

Henry Brothers is part of The Henry Group, which comprises a number of manufacturing and construction sector companies, ranging from external construction through to interiors fit out.

In partnership with its valued clients, it has a proven track record in education, defence, commercial, industrial, transport and healthcare sectors.