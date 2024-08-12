Henry Brothers transform former factory buildings in £13.3m Pilot House Redevelopment

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Magherafelt-based Henry Brothers recently welcomed Leicester City Mayor Sir Peter Soulsby to its current project at Pilot House, as works progress on the redevelopment of the historic site in Leicester city centre.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The £13.3 million project will transform the former factory buildings into a vibrant space that will contribute to the cultural and economic vitality of the city.

During his visit, the City Mayor toured the site, where he met members of the Henry Brothers team and saw how work on site is progressing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ian Taylor, Managing Director at Henry Brothers Construction, said: “We were honoured to have Sir Peter visit us on site at Pilot House. This is a significant project for the city of Leicester and one that Henry Brothers is proud to be involved with.

Mayor of Leicester completes site tour of Leicester City Council Pilot House Project. Credit: Supplied

“At Henry Brothers, our mission is to deliver the best construction solution we possibly can for every client, every time, without fail. With this in mind, our works at Pilot House respect the heritage of the building while providing contemporary facilities that meet the needs of the community.

“Henry Brothers is pleased to contribute to Leicester’s ongoing development and to support the city’s growth and innovation.”

The redevelopment of Pilot House includes the creation of modern workspaces and a central business community hub, comprising café, exhibition and event space, as well as a reception area and space for outdoor working. The scheme has been designed to create a permanent base for the city’s creative and design businesses of varying sizes.

It is supported by £8.6m from the previous Government’s Levelling Up Fund, with the city council contributing £4.7m towards the £13.3m scheme.