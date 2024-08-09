Magherafelt teenager Fionn McLaughlin hoping to follow in the steps of Formula 1 star Eddie Irvine

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Magherafelt teenager hoping to follow in the footsteps of Formula 1 driver Eddie Irvine, has secured a place on the Red Bull Junior Driver Team.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fionn McLaughlin is just 16 but he has been setting the track on fire after recently coming through a very competitive evaluation week featuring 11 aspiring young drivers from around the world.

From the group, the first drivers selected to join the programme were McLaughlin and Sweden's Scott Lindblom.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His outstanding performance on a three-day trial in Jerez, Spain, impressed Dr Helmut Marko, Red Bull Motorsports Consultant and Head of the Junior Driver Program.

Fionn McLaughlin from Magherafelt who has

Red Bull Junior Team announced on Instagram that he is set to race for them in the F4 series as their team driver next season.

Currently, the Red Bull Junior Team has nine racers aged 15–19, and they will compete in the Junior Formula Series.

The team is revered across the sport of Formula 1 due to the training, care, and comprehensive support provided to the drivers in this junior program.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McLaughlin began karting at the age of five, and by the time he was seven was competing in and winning in various championships around Ireland.

He has gone on to compete successfully at British, European and world level and is currently in the OK class, representing Kart Republic as part of the VDK racing team.

McLaughlin plans to complete his karting season which consists of the following: final round of the ‘Iame X30 European Championships’ in Genk Belgium 21st – 25th of August – he is currently leading this championship going into the final round at Genk with a great chance of winning.

Final round of the ‘Champions Of The Future’ in PF International Kart Circuit - Lincolnshire, England 28th – 31st August – he currently sits 4th in this championship with a good chance of winning it at the final round.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The final karting race of Fionn’s career will be at FIA Karting World Finals - PF International Kart Circuit - Lincolnshire, England 12th – 15th of September. This is the biggest race in the world karting calendar and a race weekend in which Fionn has a very good chance in winning. He will certainly enter it as one of the favourites.

McLaughlin will complete a testing programme from October to December 2024 in preparation for commencing to race in F4 for Red Bull in Jan 2025.