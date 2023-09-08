Register
Hinch Distillery, the celebrated whiskey and gin producer located in the picturesque outskirts of Lisburn, has unveiled its newest venture – the Hinch Cafe, which dog owners will be delighted to learn is welcoming to their four-legged friends.
By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 8th Sep 2023, 10:52 BST
Updated 8th Sep 2023, 10:52 BST
Open from Wednesday to Sunday, between 10am and 4pm, the cafe offers a warm atmosphere, enticing patrons to indulge in a variety of beverages and snacks, including pastries and alcoholic drinks. Visitors can also shop for a range of products.

Hinch Cafe stands out as a dog-friendly destination, welcoming furry friends to join their owners as they explore the retail shop and enjoy refreshments. The cafe's unique setting within a distillery provides a stunning backdrop, with ample on-site parking for convenience.

In addition to the cafe, the Hinch Distillery Visitors Centre offers an award-winning tourism experience with its whiskey tours (Wednesday to Sunday, 10am to 5:30pm) and the Gin School Experience (Friday and Saturday at 5:30pm, Sunday at 2pm). The cafe complements these attractions.

Managers of the Hinch Cafe, Harriet Finnigan and Darren Cosgrove, are pictured with puppy, Lola. Pic credit: Hinch Cafe,Managers of the Hinch Cafe, Harriet Finnigan and Darren Cosgrove, are pictured with puppy, Lola. Pic credit: Hinch Cafe,
Harriet Finnigan from the Hinch Cafe said: "Our cafe adds a new dimension to our business. It's open for casual visitors and events in conjunction with tours, providing a memorable experience."

Cyclists exploring the area can also enjoy the cafe's courtyard and secure bike parking. Hinch Cafe caters to a diverse audience, retaining its core visitors while attracting new groups seeking a unique experience.

In the spirit of celebration, Hinch Distillery also proudly announces its success at the Meiningers ISW Awards 2023. Its Craft & Casks Imperial Stout Finish Whiskey has earned the esteemed title of Best Blended Irish Whiskey, a recognition of the distillery's dedication to craftsmanship.

Additionally, the 10-Year-Old Sherry Cask Finish and Peated Single Malt have received Grand Gold and Gold awards, respectively, further cementing Hinch's reputation for exceptional quality.

Hinch Distillery's previous win of Best Tourism Experience at the NI Giant Spirit Awards demonstrates the distillery's dedication to providing memorable experiences for visitors. This recognition is a testament to the hard work and innovation of the entire team.

"We are proud to be acknowledged among the industry's finest. These accolades reflect our dedication to excellence, and we look forward to welcoming even more visitors," added Darren Cosgrove, one of the cafe's managers.

