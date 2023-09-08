Register
Plans for an expansion of Lisburn retail park to be revealed publicly early next month

Plans for a major expansion of Lisburn’s Sprucefield Retail Park are to be made public early next month.
By Donal McMahon, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 8th Sep 2023, 09:14 BST
Updated 8th Sep 2023, 09:14 BST
A pre-application notice has gone through Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council (LCCC) planning committee.

The proposed extension to the Sprucefield Park includes new retail warehouse units, a hotel, restaurant and car parking.

A council officer said: “It is recommended that the members note the information on the content of the pre-application notice and that it is submitted in accordance with the relevant section of the legislation and related guidance.

Plans for Sprucefield expansion to be revealed next month. Pic credit: GooglePlans for Sprucefield expansion to be revealed next month. Pic credit: Google
“An in person drop in event will take place at the B&Q entrance, Sprucefield Park, Sprucefield Roundabout on Wednesday October f4 rom 1pm – 7pm.

“An online information event via website will also take place from Monday October 2 to Friday October 20 at www.sprucefieldparkconsultation.com.”

In November 2022, discount grocery giant Lidl launched its own public consultation for a new store at the Sprucefield Retail Park.

In 2019, the retail park was bought over by the real estate investment trust ‘NewRiver’ for £40m.

The proposed plans by NewRiver would add considerable commercial space to the retail park of over five hectares.

The Sprucefield location had previously been at the centre of a long running application by home-ware chain John Lewis over a decade ago. However it was withdrawn due to concerns over out of town shopping and its affect on town centre businesses.

The John Lewis application was previously a matter for Stormont to consider, ending in a withdrawal by the company in 2013. However, planning decisions are now in the hands of the local authority.

