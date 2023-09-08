Plans for an expansion of Lisburn retail park to be revealed publicly early next month
A pre-application notice has gone through Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council (LCCC) planning committee.
The proposed extension to the Sprucefield Park includes new retail warehouse units, a hotel, restaurant and car parking.
A council officer said: “It is recommended that the members note the information on the content of the pre-application notice and that it is submitted in accordance with the relevant section of the legislation and related guidance.
“An in person drop in event will take place at the B&Q entrance, Sprucefield Park, Sprucefield Roundabout on Wednesday October f4 rom 1pm – 7pm.
“An online information event via website will also take place from Monday October 2 to Friday October 20 at www.sprucefieldparkconsultation.com.”
In November 2022, discount grocery giant Lidl launched its own public consultation for a new store at the Sprucefield Retail Park.
In 2019, the retail park was bought over by the real estate investment trust ‘NewRiver’ for £40m.
The proposed plans by NewRiver would add considerable commercial space to the retail park of over five hectares.
The Sprucefield location had previously been at the centre of a long running application by home-ware chain John Lewis over a decade ago. However it was withdrawn due to concerns over out of town shopping and its affect on town centre businesses.
The John Lewis application was previously a matter for Stormont to consider, ending in a withdrawal by the company in 2013. However, planning decisions are now in the hands of the local authority.