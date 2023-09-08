A major retail park at the heart of Lisburn city centre has been brought to the market for sale, seeking offers over £4.85 million.

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Laganbank Retail Park comprises three retail units and a coffee shop and is currently home to occupiers TK Maxx, Pure Gym, Upstairs Downstairs and Ground Coffee.

Including more than 49,900 sq ft of purpose-built retail warehouse space, and 134 free parking spaces, the property occupies a 2.4 acre site fronting onto the Laganbank Road.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Laganbank Retail Park is up for sale for almost £5 million. Pic credit: CBRE NI

Advertisement

Advertisement

Andrew Coggins, Senior Director at selling agents CBRE NI, said: “Lisburn is renowned as a shopping and leisure destination with a host of schemes right across the city, benefiting a catchment area that encompasses the entire greater Belfast area.

“This is a great opportunity to purchase one of the most prominent retail warehouse schemes in the area, within a 15-minute drive of more than 225,000 people.