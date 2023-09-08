Lisburn’s Laganbank Retail Park is up for sale
and live on Freeview channel 276
Laganbank Retail Park comprises three retail units and a coffee shop and is currently home to occupiers TK Maxx, Pure Gym, Upstairs Downstairs and Ground Coffee.
Including more than 49,900 sq ft of purpose-built retail warehouse space, and 134 free parking spaces, the property occupies a 2.4 acre site fronting onto the Laganbank Road.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Andrew Coggins, Senior Director at selling agents CBRE NI, said: “Lisburn is renowned as a shopping and leisure destination with a host of schemes right across the city, benefiting a catchment area that encompasses the entire greater Belfast area.
“This is a great opportunity to purchase one of the most prominent retail warehouse schemes in the area, within a 15-minute drive of more than 225,000 people.
“Fully let to four well-known brands it also offers investors a strong annual rental income with an attractive yield.”