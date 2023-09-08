Register
Lisburn’s Laganbank Retail Park is up for sale

A major retail park at the heart of Lisburn city centre has been brought to the market for sale, seeking offers over £4.85 million.
By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 8th Sep 2023, 09:05 BST
Updated 8th Sep 2023, 09:05 BST
Laganbank Retail Park comprises three retail units and a coffee shop and is currently home to occupiers TK Maxx, Pure Gym, Upstairs Downstairs and Ground Coffee.

Including more than 49,900 sq ft of purpose-built retail warehouse space, and 134 free parking spaces, the property occupies a 2.4 acre site fronting onto the Laganbank Road.

Laganbank Retail Park is up for sale for almost £5 million. Pic credit: CBRE NILaganbank Retail Park is up for sale for almost £5 million. Pic credit: CBRE NI
Andrew Coggins, Senior Director at selling agents CBRE NI, said: “Lisburn is renowned as a shopping and leisure destination with a host of schemes right across the city, benefiting a catchment area that encompasses the entire greater Belfast area.

“This is a great opportunity to purchase one of the most prominent retail warehouse schemes in the area, within a 15-minute drive of more than 225,000 people.

“Fully let to four well-known brands it also offers investors a strong annual rental income with an attractive yield.”

