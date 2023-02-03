Two local photographers are celebrating after snapping up an award at the recent Northern Ireland Wedding Awards.

Pure Photo NI, a husband and wife team from Lisburn, was named as the best wedding photographer in Co Antrim at the ceremony which was held at the Europa Hotel in Belfast on January 31.

Pure Photo N.I was one of the finalists in the County Antrim wedding Photographer of the year category. The competition was fierce but Pure Photo N.I received the recognition and took the trophy home.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We were absolutely delighted to first off be nominated and then approved as a finalist for the wedding awards this year,” said Tommy and Laurene Blake.

Tommy and Laurene Blake from Pure Photo N.I in LIsburn took home the Co Antrim Wedding Photographer of the Year trophy at the Northern Ireland Wedding Awards

"We never expected to actually win our regional category and are absolutely over the moon.

"Unfortunately, we weren’t able to attend the awards ceremony ourselves, but many of our friends in the industry where there and had an amazing night, celebrating.”

“Our style of photography is relaxed and informal. We like to capture things as they happen with genuine emotion, feeling and with as little interference from us as possible."

Advertisement

Advertisement

A spokesperson for The Northern Ireland Wedding Awards 2023 said: “The winners represent the industry’s gold standard that work tirelessly to meet the demands of the couples and their guests.

“The Awards are now in their seventh year and have been established as the leading annual celebration of the wedding industry in Northern Ireland.