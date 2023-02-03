A new boutique guest house, Arthur’s, has officially opened its doors in Royal Hillsborough.

Situated in an elegant Georgian building on Main Street, Arthur’s is the latest tourism offering to village and is set to attract visitors far and wide.

The accommodation features 12 individually curated rooms, each of which blends history, antiques and charm. Each room has been specifically themed in homage to famous local resident, the Marquess of Downshire.

The official launch event was attended by Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council representatives and participants from across Northern Ireland’s tourism industry who are involved in the council’s ‘Royal Hillsborough and Historic Moira’ programme.

Pictured l to r at the opening of Arthur’s are Lynne McCabe Owner at Arthur’s Councillor Scott Carson, Mayor of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council and Alderman Allan Ewart MBE, Chair of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Councils Development Committee

Lynne McCabe, owner of Arthur’s, said, “We are delighted to welcome guests to our latest business venture, Arthur’s.

“This is very much a passion project for myself and my husband Jonathan, and each room has been carefully curated to reflect our local history and the rich tapestry of life here in Royal Hillsborough.

“It is also intended to pay homage to the Marquess of Downshire, who is very much synonymous with the area.”

"Along with her husband, Jonathan McCabe, Lynne also runs two other guest accommodations in the Royal Hillsborough and Historic Moira area, Ralph’s and Lisnacurran Country House.

The Interior of Arthur’s Guest Accommodation in Royal Hillsborough

Alderman Allan Ewart MBE, Chair of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council’s Development Committee, said: “Arthur’s is a great addition to the local area and I would like to congratulate Lynne and Jonathan McCabe on this new venture.

“I would also like to thank the many other stakeholders who have collaborated to make our Royal Hillsborough and Historic Moira programme a success. These are beautiful locations, steeped in history, and they offer an unparalleled tourism experience, with endless options to stay, eat, and explore.”

Councillor Scott Carson, Mayor of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council, added: “The Royal Hillsborough and Historic Moira programme has been a resounding success and continues to showcase the wealth of experiences that these beautiful areas have to offer tourists.”

The Interior of Arthur’s Guest Accommodation in Royal Hillsborough

The Royal Hillsborough and Historic Moira initiative is intended to integrate local businesses with tourism providers in Royal Hillsborough and Moira to create combined visitor experiences and itineraries to drive tourism in the areas.

To find out more about the Royal Hillsborough and Historic Moira programme, visit: www.visitlisburncastlereagh.com/royal-hillsborough-and-historic-moira

The Interior of Arthur’s Guest Accommodation in Royal Hillsborough

The Interior of Arthur’s Guest Accommodation in Royal Hillsborough